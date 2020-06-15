City Park Golf Course to reopen in the fall

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver says they are aiming to reopen City Park Golf Course to the public in the fall.

The city closed City Park Golf Course in November 2017 to construct new features to manage the stormwater that naturally flows through the location, improve water quality and reduce flood risks in neighborhoods north of the course.

The course has been modernized and redesigned to improve playability, according to the city.

The new course offers:

18 holes of golf and a new full-size driving range

New clubhouse and returning nines

Dedicated 4-hole course for the First Tee of Denver program

The city says they will continue monitoring and establishing the new turf over the next few months to prepare for the reopening.