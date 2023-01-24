DENVER (KDVR) — City Park will be undergoing construction soon for a new nature play and waterway restoration project.

A ground-breaking celebration for the nature play project is being held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at City Park.

The project will be a 4-acre multi–sensory natural play experience located just outside the southwest corner of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. This design has taken more than five years, and will really bring the museum’s dioramas to life.

What new things will you see?

The outdoor area will have animal sculptures from Colorado’s diverse ecosystems to play on, including a 20-foot-tall Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep.

City Park is breaking ground on a new natural play experience near the Denver Musuem of Nature and Science. (Provided by: Denver Museum of Nature and Science)

City Park is breaking ground on a new natural play experience near the Denver Musuem of Nature and Science. (Provided by: Denver Museum of Nature and Science)

City Park is breaking ground on a new natural play experience near the Denver Musuem of Nature and Science. (Provided by: Denver Museum of Nature and Science)

City Park is breaking ground on a new natural play experience near the Denver Musuem of Nature and Science. (Provided by: Denver Museum of Nature and Science)

There will be other climbing features, swings, and slides, as well.

The project will showcase native plants and restore the historic waterway, which is in the southeast corner of the park.

The restoration and new updates are a $7.9 million community-driven project which is expected to be done in late 2024.