DENVER (KDVR) – After hundreds of migrants arrived in the Mile High City this week, officials are now providing an update regarding where they are being accommodated and how members of the public can step up to help.

On Saturday, the City and County of Denver put out a statement revealing how many migrants have arrived in Denver, and a location where people can drop off donation items.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., those running Iglesia Ciudad de Dios, located at 5255 West Warren Ave., will accept physical donations that will be redistributed to these migrants.

Number of migrants in Denver and the agencies providing care

According to the statement released by the City of Denver on Saturday morning, there are:

152 migrants Currently in the city’s emergency shelters

48 migrants Currently in church-run shelter sites

41 migrants Arrived at local homeless shelters overnight

73 migrants Currently preparing for reunification to connect with family or friends and transitioning out of the city-managed emergency shelter

13 migrants have left the city-managed emergency shelter on their own



How you can provide air to these migrants

Now, the city is calling on the public to step up and help provide some items that they are currently running low on, which include:

New men’s underwear

New women’s underwear

New women’s sports bras

Long-sleeve shirts (men’s, women’s and unisex)

Jeans (men’s and women’s with a special need for M)

New socks (men’s and women’s)

New sweatshirts and sweatpants (S, M and L, both men’s and women’s)

Closed-toe gym shoes (both men’s, women’s, boys, girl’s and infant’s)

Shoelaces

Winter coats and pullovers (men’s, women’s, children and infant’s)

Also, if you run or oversee a nonprofit, private or public entity and you want to get involved in helping the migrants, you can reach out to the Emergency Operations Center by sending an email to EOC_Liaison2@denvergov.org.

FOX31 will provide updates on this ongoing story as they are made public.