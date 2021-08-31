Arapahoe County Sheriff under investigation after altercation at Pindustry

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Greenwood Village announced Tuesday that Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown is under investigation following an altercation at Pindustry.

“We are aware of an incident that involved Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown that occurred at Pindustry in the City of Greenwood Village. It is currently under investigation. Until all facts are investigated, no other information is available at this time,” sources tell FOX31.

Details of the alleged incident have not been released but law enforcement sources tell FOX31 that a fight took place on Aug. 21 at Pindustry involving Brown.

The Problem Solvers have reached out to Brown for comment over an accusation that he was seen on surveillance video putting his hands on the neck of another man.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner confirmed that Denver’s district attorney will act as a special prosecutor.

“I am aware of the incident in Greenwood Village involving Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown. Because of my office’s close working relationship with Sheriff Brown and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, I asked Denver District Attorney Beth McCann to be special prosecutor. She has agreed and her office will handle anything Greenwood Village Police might forward,” Kellner said.

