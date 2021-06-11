City of Denver seeks public input as it develops a long-range transportation plan

DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver has launched a long-range transportation plan and is seeking the public’s opinion as it works to understand what changes the city needs to plan for when it comes to transportation and what the public values.

The city is looking to the future and wants public feedback on how to adjust transportation options as Denver’s population continues to boom. The city conducted a similar study in 2008 and since then, the population has grown by 100,000 people.

Samuel Piper, the principal city planner for Denver, said Denver’s population is growing rapidly and the city needs a new plan to address more cars on the road and the way people’s transportation needs are changing.

“We know Denver’s population is rapidly growing and if everyone came to Denver with a car, we know congestion is going to continue to get worse,” said Piper. “How can we provide easy, affordable transportation options for people?”

Denver is asking for the public’s input on transportation. People are encouraged to participate in its Denver Moves Everyone survey.