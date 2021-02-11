City of Denver seeks input on Civic Center Park improvements

DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver is seeking input from the public on changes and improvements to Civic Center Park under its Civic Center Next 100 Concept Design project.

The city will host three Zoom workshops to gather public feedback on the project. The project is funded in part by the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program.

The project includes improvements to four key areas within the park including the Greek Theater, Central Promenade, Central Gathering Space and Bannock Street between Colfax and 14th Avenue.

Civic Center Park was Denver’s first National Historic Landmark. During the last 100 years, it has been the city’s most recognized spot for cultural events, festivals and first amendment rallies.

The goal of this project is to reimagine and design future improvements in Civic Center Park and Bannock Street in front of Denver’s City & County Building for the next 100 years.

The final concept plan will be completed by Fall 2021.

Those wanting to participate in the first workshop can do so by joining the Zoom Webinar on Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. For project updates and more information about Civic Center Next 100, visit the city of Denver’s website and Civic Center Park’s website.