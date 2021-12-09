City of Denver recommends stripping Beta Nightclub of liquor license

DENVER (KDVR) — A long-running pattern of violence and drug use has landed the owner of a Denver nightclub in some worrisome waters in recent months, and now a recommendation from city officials may leave him stranded without a liquor license.

Despite testimony from the owner of Beta Nightclub, Valentes Corleons, a hearing officer for Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses has recommended that the nightclub should have its liquor license revoked.

In a document obtained from the City and County of Denver, the Department of Excise and Licenses says it gathered multiple reports from officers at the Denver Police Department, which show that the nightclub violated a number of city laws and regulations.

The violations include allowing disorderly conduct like fights on the premises; the distribution of imitation controlled substances on the premises; allowing the consumption of alcohol after 2 a.m.; permitting the sales of narcotics on the premises; violating fire regulations; and having unlicensed security guards.

At the end of August, Beta Nightclub was warned that it needed to show why its dance cabaret and tavern liquor license should not be suspended or revoked for alleged violations of law.

The nightclub, located at 1909 Blake St., has been in a hot spot of crime activity. A shooting near the nightclub left one man dead and five others injured.

In just a one-mile stretch of Blake Street close to the nightclub, the FOX31 Data Desk has tracked 22 aggravated assaults, two murders and 10 robberies by late summer 2021.

At that time, Corleons said he felt targeted by neighboring businesses that wanted to blame patrons of Beta Nightclub for the spike in danger.

“I just feel like I have nothing to do with it, it happens after hours when we close at like 3:30 in the morning,” Corleons said. “Why are people still downtown? We shouldn’t have people downtown hanging out.”