City of Denver plans cleanup Monday at Morey Middle School homeless camp

DENVER (KDVR) — The growing homeless camp–surrounding Morey Middle School–will get a visit from the city of Denver on Monday.

“It’s not really a concern. I’m used to it,” said Michelle Shell, who has been living at the homeless camp for about three weeks.

“It’s one of the daily things you have to do. Sometimes, they’re not very sensitive to people’s issues, on how they feel about getting their stuff thrown away. So it can cause strife,” she added.

According to a memo sent from Mayor Hancock’s office, mental health and outreach workers, as well as Colorado Village Collaborative, will be on site offering free services.

There won’t be any police intervention, unlike the encampment sweep at Lincoln Park.

“That’s probably better,” said Shell. “And, I hope the people that are doing cleanup are sensitive to who might still be here.”

The memo made its way to some of the people at the camp, but not everyone.

Neighbors in the area were also given a heads up—one of them posting it on the newly formed Morey Residents Coalition Corps website.

“I believe that deploying outreach workers to give those experiencing homelessness the opportunity for assistance first, is a good approach,” said Coalition chairman James Reynolds.

City crews will be on site to dispose of trash, but neighbors say the sanitation issue is bigger than that.

“There is a very real public health and safety issue present with all of the homeless camps,” said Reynolds. “There are a number of homeless people that need basic services—running water, public toilets, showers. There’s a lack of cleanliness present at all parts of the encampment.”

Those willing to leave will be offered free transportation to go somewhere else, and free storage for their belongings.

“I feel like we should move from here. It’s a kid’s school. Kids are important. Their safety and all that is more important than any of this,” Shell told Fox31.

“I guess the only thing is that when you’re preparing to move, you would like to know where would be a good idea—a place to go. And that’s the only thing we’re lacking.”