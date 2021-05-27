City of Denver pays $100,000 settlement to firefighter who found hidden camera recording her changing

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver will pay a $100,000 settlement to a Denver firefighter to settle a discrimination charge that was filed against the Denver Fire Department.

The settlement was passed by the city council on May 24.

The firefighter found a secret camera in her bedroom at the fire station in April of 2019. It was recording her changing her clothes.

Daniel Felsner, a former Denver Fire Lieutenant, was convicted of invasion of privacy and tampering with evidence related to the case.

Felsner was sentenced to two years probation and therapy. He retired after the camera was discovered.

Denver Fire now requires additional sexual harassment training and has taken other steps for safety of women firefighters following several claims of sexual harassment and discrimination.