City of Denver launches social media campaign for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

DENVER (KDVR) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month which provides a chance to shine a light on the dangers of the crime and share available resources and support for survivors.

Together, The Denver Police Department, Denver District Attorney’s Office, Sexual Assault Interagency Council, Denver Health, and The Blue Bench are starting a social media campaign – “Start by Giving Consent”, which is aimed at educating the community on what sexual assault is and how important consent is.

START BY GETTING CONSENT



Know what sexual assault is so you can be sure your intimate acts don't become unwanted and unlawful. #StartByGettingConsent #Denver #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/rtf2ElooWK — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 26, 2021

The campaign was created by the Denver Police Department to emphasize how consent must be given by all parties in any situation. Beginning today, Denver Police will share social media messages of what consent is, the consequences of committing sexual assault, and more.

Sexual assault can include forced intercourse or penetration with any object, sexual touching, fondling or groping, and observation or photography for sexual gratification without the other person’s consent.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), “every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, and every nine minutes, that victim is a child.” Additionally, 80% of sexual assaults are perpetrated by someone known to the victim – this may be an acquaintance or family member.

If someone is a victim of sexual assault, they can use any of the following resources. They can also call or text 911 for emergencies.