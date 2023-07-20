GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A dispute over land in the high country involving a church and the City of Denver just got more intense.

It’s 448 acres in far northern Jefferson and Gilpin counties.

The city wants to turn the land into a mountain park, but to get to it, you have to use the road owned by the Beth Eden Church and the city said it’s not cooperating.

The city is now suing the church for rights to the road.

“Just the fact that you’re connected with God’s beauty, there’s no traffic, this was basically a dead end,” Paula Furnace said.

Furnace and her husband, Joel, are neighbors of the Beth Eden Baptist Church.

“It’s not right for the City of Denver to come in and be taking land from the church,” Furnace said.

The city received the land from a donation and wants to convert it into a mountain park. That has raised concern among people who live near it, like the Furnaces.

“Security concerns and just the general maintenance,” Furnace said. “Maintenance from traffic because the road will be used much more.”

Fire from possible campers is also a worry.

“If a fire does begin, depending on where it spreads,” Furnace said, “for some of these residents there’s only one way out.”

What it comes down to for the Furnaces is that Denver will have control and say over property that isn’t in the city.

“I don’t think that there’s a vested interest in another county owning land in a county and a city that the residents in it don’t have any say in how it’s used,” Furnace said.

FOX31 asked for a comment or an interview with the city attorney’s office, but it declined both.

The Furnaces have a wish list for what could happen to the property.

“Preserve that, do the only limited groups that were actually promised, which was groups of vans that they would bring up for educational purposes, where it’s through a registration system,” Furnace said. “There are no fires should be allowed at any time for any reason on the park itself …no building of any types of structures.”

The Beth Eden Baptist Church would not provide a comment and while Furnace acknowledged that she doesn’t speak on behalf of the church she said it was as shocked about the lawsuit as anyone else.