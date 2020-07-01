City of Denver contract workers get a minimum wage pay increase

DENVER (KDVR) – Minimum wage contract workers on Denver city projects got a pay boast on Wednesday, with a wage increases from $13 per hour to $14 per hour.

“A pay increase for some of the most vulnerable workers in the city couldn’t come at a more necessary time,” Denver Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien, said.

“People need every dollar they can get in their paychecks — and this is one cost the city can cover.”

This minimum wage law, effecting approximately 5,700 workers, applies to city employees, city contractors and subcontractors working for the city.

Workers receiving a pay increase include security guards, parking lot attendants, flaggers, common laborers, traffic controllers and landscape laborers. Most of the contractor minimum wage employees work at the Denver International Airport.

The citywide minimum wage, for those who are not employed by the city, remains at $12.85 per hour in the City and County of Denver.

City contractors who think they may be underpaid can file a complaint, in English or Spanish, by filling out a form on the Denver Auditor’s website.

Workers may contact the Auditor’s office via email at wagecomplaints@denvergov.org or call 720-913-5039 to request additional language services.

The wage will go up again to $15 on July 1, 2021.