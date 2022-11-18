BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials in Brighton have whittled down the list of submitted nicknames to be given to the city’s fleet of snow plows, and the winning entries are ‘pun-believable.’

On Friday, the second annual “Name That Snowplow” contest came to a close and now, the city of Brighton has nine well-honed nicknames for the vehicles that will keep the roadways clear during the wintry months.

“Judging this contest has become quite a challenging task with so many creative entries,” Mayor Greg Mills said. “We are overjoyed that we can again highlight this fun, new tradition in Brighton.”

Here is a list of the nine names chosen during that meticulous judging process:

  • Baby Snowda
    • Aviana Carrillo, A First Grader at Bromley East Charter School 
  • Snowbi Won Kenobi
    • Mckay Hendrickson, A Fifth Grader at Bromley East Charter School 
  • Buzz Iceclear
    • Margo McDonald, A First Grader at Bromley East Charter School 
  • Optimus Plow
    • Bryan Jones, A Kindergartener at South Elementary
  • Plowzilla
    • Cruz Vasquez, A Kindergartener at Northeast Elementary  
  • Plowasaurus Rex
    • Caleb Sledge, A Fifth Grader at Bromley East Charter School
    • Landon Tryon, A Kindergartener at Padilla Elementary 
  • Sleet Defeater
    • Marshal Stuck, A Fifth Grader at Pennock Elementary  
  • The Big Snowbowski
    • Elias Lain, A Fifth Grader at Pennock Elementary 
  • Snow Queen
    • Kara Neeley, A First Grader at Northeast Elementary 

On Dec. 6, the winning contestants will be honored during a city council meeting and will additionally be featured on a float in the 27th Annual Festival of Lights Parade a few days later on Dec. 10.