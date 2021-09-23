City of Boulder preparing for snow

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Boulder is preparing its residents for the winter season, more specifically, snow and ice.

The City of Boulder prioritizes clearing emergency routes, major streets, and access to hospitals and schools. Residential roads are usually last on the list.

“Our team works around the clock when it snows to keep the community safe,” said Transportation and Mobility Department Director Erika Vandenbrande. “It is important to remember that we are still in a pandemic situation. We ask that the community be understanding as we continue to navigate health protocols to keep our team safe.”

The city will continue its Shovel-a-Stop program, which encourages the community to help clear snow from their neighborhood bus stops. Boulder, like most communities, requires those owning property to clear off the sidewalks in front of their property.

The City of Boulder’s website has live traffic cams that motorists can use to check weather conditions before they head out. For more information on Boulder’s snow and ice management, click here.