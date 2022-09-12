BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder city employee has been arrested on a charge of embezzlement of public property.

According to the Boulder Police Department, on Aug. 17 an individual reported that an employee with the city’s transportation and mobility department was using his city credit card to buy equipment for personal use.

Trent Fallica, 57, was issued an arrest warrant on one felony count of embezzlement of public property. Fallica turned himself in at the Boulder County Jail on Sunday.

“Clearly, this employee is entitled to all the rights afforded by our legal system; however, these allegations are extremely troubling,” said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde. “One of our core values is integrity. All city employees, and especially those who have access to resources, have a responsibility to be good stewards both of taxpayer dollars and our community’s trust. As soon as we became aware of this possible violation, we referred the case to police for a thorough investigation.”

Fallica was a traffic signal maintenance supervisor. According to BPD, he worked for the city for nearly 20 years. Fallica was placed on administrative leave but has since resigned.