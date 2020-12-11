City of Aurora settles federal police brutality case for $285K

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Aurora has paid out more than a quarter of a million dollars to settle a police brutality lawsuit filed in 2018.

“Aurora can’t run as though paying out these settlements is just the cost of doing business – the cost of running a city. These settlements need to be propelling Aurora to change the police department,” said Mark Silverstein, the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado.

According to the settlement, signed in October 2020, the City denied “all material allegations” and “does not admit any wrongdoing” but paid $285,000 to ACLU of Colorado Client Trust Account in the case of Alberto Torres, who accused police of roughing him up during a noise complaint investigation in 2016.

“There was no reason for a minor complaint like that to escalate into a situation in which Mr. Torres was so severely beat up and violated,” said Silverstein.

The lawsuit alleged that Torres was doing maintenance on a truck in his garage when neighbors complained he and his friends were too noisy.

Body camera footage shows police arrived on the scene to alert the men they were too loud.

When the police asked the men to come out of the garage, Torres stayed in the garage for a few minutes while the other men spoke with the officer.

The lawsuit says Torres was not legally required to exit his garage and that he only remained inside the garage because he was attempting to call his wife to help translate, since he mostly spoke Spanish.

In the body camera footage, an officer yells to Torres, “come here, or you’re going to jail.”

The lawsuit claimed that the officer grabbed Torres and “wrenched his arm behind his back, picked him up, and slammed him to the ground.”

A photograph shows Torres’ face was bloody and bruised, and the officer said an ambulance had been summoned. He could be heard screaming in pain during the altercation.

“It probably takes a lot to turn around a police department that has such a deep-rooted culture of this racially biased policing,” Silverstein said.

“The city did not admit liability in this case,” a statement from the City of Aurora said. “This case was settled in part to avoid prolonged litigation.”

The City recently hired a team of civil rights public safety consultants, 21CP Solutions, meanwhile, to help review and reform the police department after a string of questionable incidents involving officers and minority citizens.

Below is a statement from City Manager Jim Twombly in response to the progress:

“As part of our efforts to restore community trust in the Aurora Police Department, the city manager and Aurora City Council commissioned in August an external, independent review of the department, its operations, its practices and its interactions with the community, led by the respected 21CP Solutions. This review remains underway, and 21CP Solutions has conducted more than 100 interviews with members of the department, city staff and the community, and requested many documents on police operations. We are cooperating fully with their efforts and look forward to their findings and recommendations. At this time, we expect to have early recommendations from them on hiring and recruiting in January, and the full report in late winter or early spring. In the meantime, new Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has rolled out her plan for restoring community trust in the Aurora Police Department, called “A New Way,” which captures changes that have already been made and commitments to looking at policing in five key areas: A New Way of Operating, A New Way of Leadership, A New Way of Service, A New Level of Accountability, and A New Way of Engagement. Details are available at AuroraGov.org/ANewWay. We are taking a hard look at how we do things in order to build an agency that the community trusts, and the “A New Way” plan and report from 21CP Solutions are integral to that effort.“