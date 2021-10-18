City of Aurora prepared to sign settlement agreement with Elijah McClain family

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The City of Aurora has reached a settlement agreement in the federal lawsuit filed by the family of Elijah McClain, who died in 2019 after Aurora police officers physically confronted him and after paramedics sedated him with ketamine while he was walking home.

“The City of Aurora and the family of Elijah McClain reached a settlement agreement in principle over the summer to resolve the lawsuit filed after his tragic death in August 2019,” said Ryan Luby, the city’s deputy director of communications and marketing.

“City leaders are prepared to sign the agreement as soon as the family members complete a separate but related allocation process to which the city is not a party. Until those issues are resolved and the agreement is in its final form, the parties cannot disclose the settlement terms. No amount was discussed in the recent telephonic court hearing,” Luby said.

The lawsuit, filed in August 2020, names the city and multiple police officers and fire personnel who were present at the scene prior to McClain’s death as defendants.

However, recent court records suggest some names may be removed from the suit.

According to the courtroom minutes, “The parties shall file a Motion as described during the hearing, which would involve payment by the city of a sum certain to the registry of the court, the dismissal of the individual defendants, and the release of the city, along with the proposed order, by October 29, 2021.”

A status conference is set for Nov. 19.

FOX31 has reached out to the attorneys representing McClain’s family members and is waiting for a comment.