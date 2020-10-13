City of Aurora implements furlough day on Oct. 16

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Aurora will take the second of two mandated employee furlough days on Oct. 16.
The furloughs will close most city facilities, employees will not report to work or be paid.
Aurora faces an anticipated $25 million shortfall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city officials.
City of Aurora facilities closed on Oct. 16:
- All municipal offices and courts
- All libraries, closed; no fines will be assessed and no holds will expire on closed days
- Aurora Animal Shelter (please call 303.627.3100 for urgent animal-related matters that cannot wait until the next business day)
- Aurora History Museum
- Beck Recreation Center & Indoor Pool
- Bicentennial Art Center
- Central Recreation Center
- Moorhead Recreation CenterMorrison Nature Center
- Morrison Nature Center
- Plains Conservation Center
- Senac Creek Nature Center
City of Aurora facilities open on Oct. 16:
- Aurora Reservoir
- Golf courses – (weather permitting)
- Quincy Reservoir