City of Aurora implements furlough day on Oct. 16

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Aurora will take the second of two mandated employee furlough days on Oct. 16.

The furloughs will close most city facilities, employees will not report to work or be paid.

Aurora faces an anticipated $25 million shortfall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city officials.

City of Aurora facilities closed on Oct. 16:

All municipal offices and courts

All libraries, closed; no fines will be assessed and no holds will expire on closed days

Aurora Animal Shelter (please call 303.627.3100 for urgent animal-related matters that cannot wait until the next business day)

Aurora History Museum

Beck Recreation Center & Indoor Pool

Bicentennial Art Center

Central Recreation Center

Moorhead Recreation CenterMorrison Nature Center

Morrison Nature Center

Plains Conservation Center

Senac Creek Nature Center

City of Aurora facilities open on Oct. 16:

Aurora Reservoir

Golf courses – (weather permitting)

Quincy Reservoir