City of Aurora files public court denial of wrongdoing in Elijah McClain case

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Attorneys for the City of Aurora filed recent court paperwork denying responsibility for the death of Elijah McClain.

“The death of Elijah McClain is a tragedy; however, this tragedy was not caused by any acts or omissions of the (Aurora Police Department) Defendants. APD Defendants deny that they used excessive force on Mr. McClain in violation of the Fourth Amendment, that they denied him equal protection of the law under the Fourteenth Amendment and that they caused his death by batter or neglect,” a filing in federal court said.

The scheduling order, filed in late October, also claimed officers were “justified” in stopping McClain as he was walking home and in their use of the carotid hold, a subduing technique that is now banned by the City of Aurora.

It also denies wrongdoing on behalf of the Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics who sedated McClain with ketamine before he died.

A coroner who ruled McClain’s death to be undetermined said his rough interaction with police and the ketamine administration could not be ruled out as contributors to his death.

The Aurora Fire defendants “deny any negligent, intentionally tortious, or otherwise unlawful conduct in connection with their treatment of Plaintiff McClain on August 24, 2019. At all times relevant to the allegations…all actions by defendants…were conducted in good faith and with the believe that their actions were lawful, reasonable, and consistent with their duties and obligations as firefighter paramedics for the City of Aurora under local, state, and federal law and regulations,” the filing stated.

The City also argued that some defendants could be entitled to use the defense of qualified immunity, that they were unaware that their actions may have been a violation of a plaintiff’s rights.

“All of them murdered an innocent young man, and yet, they say, ‘It’s a tragedy,’ but none of them were responsible for it. Well, that’s a lot of BS,” said Mari Newman, the attorney who represents McClain’s family.

Newman laid out her arguments in the same filing, as well as estimates for the amount of financial damages she hopes to seek on behalf of the McClain family. The medical costs totaled close to $250,000, and she estimated the losses of McClain’s future earnings could be as high as $3.5 million.

“These calculable damages are the tip of the iceberg,” said Newman, explaining that there are likely tens of millions of dollars in other damages she hopes to collect for his family’s emotional losses and the experience McClain endured during the incident.

“The biggest thing, I think, is the emotional pain and suffering that Elijah went through as this 18 minutes of torture unfolded. It’s not like it was just sort of a quick and painless death. It was a prolonged and petrifying experience where he knew he was going to die, and he was begging for his life,” she said.

Newman also said she would be seeking punitive damages.

“We recognize the tragic nature of the death of Elijah McClain. However, the city disagrees with the broad characterizations expressed in the lawsuit, including some that are completely unrelated to the facts of this case,” said Michael Bryant, a spokesperson for the City of Aurora. “The statements in the scheduling order, which is a required filing in all federal cases, are based on a legal view of this matter relying on applicable laws and court decisions. A critical review of our organization is underway and we have made, and will continue to make, changes to how Police serve all people in our city that are responsive to what the community wants and deserves. Because of the ongoing litigation, we are unable to provide further information about the city’s legal actions in this case.”