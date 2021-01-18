City government, businesses initiate inauguration week safety closures

DENVER (KDVR) — Businesses and organizations across the nation and in the downtown Denver area are preparing for Inauguration Day by taking measures to secure property and protect the public employees.

This month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol remains etched in the minds of people across the country and around the world, now as the Inauguration nears tensions are high.

One downtown resident tells FOX31, “I just don’t want to get into any protest or riot.”

Business owners who fear unrest near Colorado’s Capitol this week are balancing safety concerns with the need to survive. Max Goin of the Fainting Goat Pub near 9th Avenue and Broadway says even though the climate remains uncertain, the restaurant and bar will make the inauguration ceremony available for viewing.

“It’s an inauguration, it’s an American thing to have,” he said. Goin tells FOX31 his main concern is to keep everyone safe and aware of signs of developing problems.

“We’re making sure all the customers stay calm, stay levelheaded, no arguments start breaking out because once that stuff starts happening it’s a powder-keg,” he said.

The City of Denver is prepared for anticipated demonstrations, modifying operations schedules from Jan. 15 through Jan. 20. The city issued a statement explaining government buildings will be open on the modified schedules as a precautionary measure for the safety of city employees and the general public. The statement adds that while city facilities will be closed during certain times, city service delivery will continue and has not been suspended.

Street parking surrounding the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Building will be restricted. In addition, the public can expect bolstered security measures.

Several offices will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and Thursday, Jan. 21 including the City and County Building, Webb Municipal Building, Police Administration Building, McNichols Building, Elections Division, Minoru Yasui Plaza, Downtown Detention Center and Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse.

All other city facilities, with the exception of Denver International Airport, will operate on a modified schedule of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22.

Some Colorado travelers may be affected as well. Airbnb announced a U.S. Capitol Safety Plan that canceled reservations in the Washington, D.C. metro area during inauguration week, bans anyone involved in criminal activity at the U.S. Capitol, bolsters the background check process and includes a fully staffed crisis line.