DENVER (KDVR) — Members of Denver’s city council voted on some key items related to the city’s unhoused community. One of the first items on Monday’s agenda was related to the move Mayor Mike Johnston made on his second day in office last week, declaring a state of emergency for homelessness in the city. Members voted to extend the declaration but it did not come without objection.

Every member of the city council agreed — homelessness in Denver is a crisis that deserves urgent action. The issue Monday was how the city should go about solving it.

The council voted 11 to 1 to extend the emergency declaration the mayor just filed last Tuesday.

Without the extension, the declaration would have only lasted a week.

The one “no” vote was cast by District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer who said there had not been enough time or communication between councilmembers and the mayor’s office about details of the declaration for her to feel comfortable supporting it.

Other councilmembers agreed with her on having outstanding questions about the declaration but they said they want to give the new mayor and the declaration time to work before taking it off the table.

“I really appreciate the bold action of our new mayor in this emergency order. That said, I don’t feel like it is appropriate for us to be approving something we don’t have the information we need to have in order to approve it. City council is not a rubber stamp for the mayor’s office,” Sawyer said.

“I understand Councilmember Sawyer, her concerns. I do want to give our new mayor some grace. I do think we have, as a council, as a body, communicated our concerns to the mayor and I hope that we get those concerns addressed before we consider a further extension to the declaration,” said Councilman Chris Hinds of Denver’s 10th District.

Now that we know that the declaration will be in effect for a while, what does the declaration mean for services for the unhoused?

The city’s joint information center is now activated as well. It said its goals are to find and secure housing for people who need it, coordinate encampment outreach and cleanliness and coordinate providers and services while the centers are activated.

The emergency declaration is set to be in place now through Aug. 21.