DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council will be discussing whether or not to extend the local disaster declaration for the large unhoused population in the Mile High City.

The city council will weigh in during Monday’s 3:30 p.m. meeting. The disaster declaration is set to expire on Nov. 13.

On July 18, Mayor Mike Johnston filed a local emergency declaration over the homeless crisis right after his inauguration. Since then, the declaration has been extended multiple times. However, the number of votes in opposition has grown along the way.

If it passes again, this would be the fourth extension and would push the date to Dec. 31. That is also the same as the mayor’s self-imposed deadline to house 1,000 people.

According to the mayor’s office’s House1000 Progress Dashboard, there have been only 224 people housed so far.

It also said there are more than 1,300 units in the pipeline.

If it does not pass, the declaration will officially expire.