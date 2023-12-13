DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council will soon vote on adding $1.15 million more in funding to the 16th Street Mall revitalization project.

From working in the kitchen for 16 years to making his restaurant dreams come true, Javier Fernandez recently opened Que Rico! in the 16th Street Mall area of downtown Denver.

“Fifteen years ago, I was working in downtown and I saw a lot of people walking on the streets, and I told my wife that would be a great idea to open Que Rico! downtown, we have to bring Denver alive again,” Fernandez said.

Three months into opening, Fernandez has hope for a busier and brighter future within the mall area, but currently, he sees a lack of people coming to the area.

In April 2022, the City and County of Denver broke ground on a reconstruction project to address infrastructure and public realm repairs and improvements to the mall. According to documents submitted to the city council, that part of the project came with a commitment of $150 million in funding.

With cranes and construction work underway on the physical aspect, the Downtown Denver Partnership and Denver Economic Development and Opportunity are putting the next phase of the downtown revitalization project in front of city council for approval.

“As we think about the end of the construction process and 16th Street reopening, we are putting a lot of intentional thought into what we want 16th Street to look like as it reopens and well into the future for its next 20 years,” said Deborah Cameron, chief business development officer for Denver Economic Development and Opportunity.

On Dec. 6, Resolution 23-1887 passed out of the Business, Arts, Workforce, Climate and Aviation Services Committee. If passed, the resolution would approve a contract with the Downtown Denver Partnership for $1.15 million “to design and execute downtown recovery activation to fully leverage the reconstruction and reopening of the 16th Street Mall,” according to the agenda.

“It’s about rebranding,” Cameron said. “We want to make sure that there’s a robust retail environment of both retailers and food and beverage that are active on the mall. And we also want to make sure the furniture and fixtures and the shuttle buses on the mall reflect the new identity of 16th Street so that it really comes alive as people come back to downtown Denver.”

The resolution request breaks down the following goals, with $1.15 million in funding that would come from the American Rescue Plan Act — funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to branding and marketing, funding would go toward recruitment and retention initiatives with the goal of “reimagining downtown.”

“We’re looking (at) how can we be working toward actively repurposing and readapting what has traditionally been used as office space, but also realizing that as we attract more residents and particularly to the upper downtown area, they’re going to need different amenities,” Cameron said. “So we think about a grocery store, we think about child care centers, we think about shops, things that people who live in a neighborhood need.

“So as we transition our central business district to more of an urban neighborhood district, we know that we’re going to need a different tenant mix in terms of retailers,” Cameron concluded.

The resolution is set to return to the full council for a final vote on Dec. 18.