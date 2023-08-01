DENVER (KDVR) — Chandler Lipe, the founder and CEO of The Den in Denver, reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers after she said she’s been dealing with construction outside her business since the start of May.

“It’s really challenging to navigate what we need to do with the city in order to open on top of everything you have to navigate with a small business, with a new concept,” Lipe said.

Lipe’s business is a family-friendly social club for parents and kids along with a coffee shop at the front. She said they officially opened their doors on April 29, but things have been bumpy and loud since.

“This is my only entrance, it’s completely blocked off, people can’t come get coffee or, more importantly, families coming in with small children,” Lipe said. “It is not safe.”

Lipe said they lost revenue during the construction period because she said there were days she had to close her doors, or often the construction made it look like her business was closed when they were actually open.

“When the sidewalk is blocked off, that implies to people we are closed,” Lipe said.

She said the most frustrating part of the entire situation was trying to communicate with the City of Denver on what the timeline for the project was and what days her business would be impacted most.

“I just found out yesterday end of day that we would be closed today with no offer of re-compensation,” Lipe said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the City of Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Monday when we first received the tip. On Tuesday, our team went out there and was able to meet with Patrick Riley, the construction manager for DOTI’s Transportation Implementation Division.

“What’s going on is obviously impactful,” Riley said. “We have things we can improve on as a city, as communication and how we interact with the businesses.”

Riley said the construction going on outside Lipe’s business on Zuni and 29th is improvements to curb ramps for accessibility.

“Our citizens need accessible pathways across the city and to cross the intersection safely,” Riley said.

Riley said the plan to is to get the sidewalk paved and in place by the end of the day Tuesday so people have access to The Den.

“Before we leave today, access to this business will be restored,” Riley said. “We will still be on this corner but with a reduced footprint as we move to the next corner.”

Riley also told the Problem Solvers, communication is where the breakdown happened with this project.

“Our biggest lesson here is the communication portion of it and we’re doing these projects with a community, not to a community,” Riley said.

Lipe told us she would keep the Problem Solvers updated on what things look like outside the front of her business come Tuesday evening.