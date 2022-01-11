Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Denver metro area

FILE – Rows of homes, in suburban Salt Lake City, on April 13, 2019. Utah is one of two Western states known for rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces that are bucking the trend of sluggish U.S. population growth. The boom there and in Idaho are accompanied by healthy economic expansion, but also concern about strain on infrastructure and soaring housing prices. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

DENVER — Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers. These forces are usually closely aligned with an area's economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors.

The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of November 2021. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.3% to $316,368.

#15. Acres Green, CO

– 1 year price change: +25.6%

– 5 year price change: +54.8%

– Typical home value: $562,289 (#44 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Parker, CO

– 1 year price change: +25.7%

– 5 year price change: +52.7%

– Typical home value: $695,534 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Louviers, CO

– 1 year price change: +25.9%

– 5 year price change: +63.0%

– Typical home value: $539,542 (#46 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Columbine Valley, CO

– 1 year price change: +26.0%

– 5 year price change: +46.1%

– Typical home value: $1,451,274 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Castle Rock, CO

– 1 year price change: +26.1%

– 5 year price change: +51.5%

– Typical home value: $657,041 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Genesee, CO

– 1 year price change: +26.2%

– 5 year price change: +58.4%

– Typical home value: $1,129,180 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Agate, CO

– 1 year price change: +26.2%

– 5 year price change: +66.2%

– Typical home value: $496,510 (#55 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Indian Hills, CO

– 1 year price change: +26.4%

– 5 year price change: +70.6%

– Typical home value: $658,947 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Coal Creek, CO

– 1 year price change: +26.9%

– 5 year price change: +66.1%

– Typical home value: $639,916 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Roxborough Park, CO

– 1 year price change: +27.0%

– 5 year price change: +57.1%

– Typical home value: $687,378 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Larkspur, CO

– 1 year price change: +27.3%

– 5 year price change: +57.3%

– Typical home value: $907,181 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Matheson, CO

– 1 year price change: +27.9%

– 5 year price change: +39.3%

– Typical home value: $309,104 (#84 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Kittredge, CO

– 1 year price change: +28.1%

– 5 year price change: +64.7%

– Typical home value: $545,888 (#45 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Franktown, CO

– 1 year price change: +28.1%

– 5 year price change: +59.6%

– Typical home value: $1,003,106 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Idledale, CO

– 1 year price change: +33.1%

– 5 year price change: +95.5%

– Typical home value: $573,817 (#41 most expensive city in metro)