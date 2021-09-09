Investigation complete in officer’s fatal shooting of good Samaritan in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado’s First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team completed an investigation into a June that ended with an officer shooting and killing a good Samaritan who had stepped in following what police described as an ambush.

District Attorney Alexis King will now make a decision whether or not charges are appropriate for the officer who shot and killed Johnny Hurley, who witnesses say stopped the gunman, according to a release from King’s office in the First Judicial District.

“Elected District Attorney Alexis King and a team of prosecutors will conduct a thorough review of the investigation and all the evidence collected by the CIRT. Following the review, DA King will determine whether or not charges will be filed against the officer involved and announce that decision at a press conference,” the release states.

The CIRT was led by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with help from other First Judicial District law enforcement agencies and investigators in the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

What happened

The June 21 shooting killed Hurley and Arvad Police Officer Gordon Beesley, along with the gunman suspected of triggering the incident.

Police said officers were called to the scene in Olde Town Arvada around 1:15 p.m. on June 21 for a suspicious incident near the library. At 1:30 p.m., 911 callers reported shots fired and an officer hit by gunfire.

Arvada Police said the gunman “targeted” and “ambushed” Beesley because he was a police officer. They said the gunman had “expressed hatred of police officers.”

Police said a Hurley intervened in the incident and “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.” An officer shot and killed him, triggering the multi-agency investigation into Hurley’s death.