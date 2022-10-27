DENVER (KDVR) – Cirque du Soleil announced plans to return to the Mile High City in 2023 with a new show and a series of summer performances organizers are calling “a return to our origins.”

The KOOZA show is set for a stay outside of Ball Arena during a stretch of tent-based performances from July 5 to Aug. 13.

This show follows the trek of the main character, referred to as “The Innocent,” as he comes across humorous, and acrobatically-gifted characters.

“Between strength and fragility, laughter and smiles, turmoil and harmony, the show explores themes of fear, identity, recognition and power,” officials with the performance company said in the show’s description.

A return to circus origins

Cirque du Soleil KOOZA Sydney Dress Rehearsal in Sydney, Australia.

(Credit: Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)

The company is calling this a return to the old ways of circusing due primarily to the fact that all KOOZA performances are held under a big top tent, as opposed to inside Ball Arena itself.

The 125-minute show, consisting of two 50-minute acts with a 25-minute intermission bridging the two, will take place entirely in the temperature-controlled tent.

To snag tickets to one of these 2023 shows, you can visit the box office, which will open 90 minutes before every performance. Additionally, you can visit the company’s website where you must first become a member before being granted access to peruse ticketing options.

There is plenty of time between now and when the big tent is erected in Ball Arena’s parking lot, but it’s never a bad idea to plan ahead as the somersault into 2023 inches ever nearer.