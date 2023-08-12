DENVER (KDVR) — An accident at a Cirque du Soleil performance Saturday sent one performer to the hospital.

It happened during the 3:30 p.m. “Kooza” show at the Big Top at Ball Arena.

Cirque du Soleil said all safety protocols were followed and the tour emergency intervention team immediately assisted the artist.

The artist was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told FOX31 that it was “traumatizing” to see.

Cirque du Soleil said it is gathering information about the incident and will release details as they become available.

After a pause, the performance was concluded.