Circus Cinema fire in Denver intentionally set

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An overnight fire at the abandoned Circus Cinema was intentionally set, according to Adams County Fire Rescue investigators.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back door of the building on Federal Boulevard near 56th Avenue. ACFR said there was active fire through the roof.

The fire shut down Federal Boulevard in both directions.

Everyone was successfully evacuated. No known injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 1-877-892-7766 (1-877-87ARSON)

Circus Cinema fire (Credit: ACFR)



