​CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A Castle Rock church is suing the town for the right to keep a temporary homeless shelter on its property.

In a suit filed in district court in Douglas County, The Rock Church is asking to keep two campers on a private lot. The campers are used for “limited, temporary shelter.”

Court documents show the town stating the campers are “not permitted under zoning rules.”

“I’ve known two or three people that have lived back in there,” said Mike Nekuda, who routinely walks his dog near church property.

The Rock Church is suing Castle Rock for the right to keep a temporary homeless shelter on its property. (KDVR)

“I don’t know if it follows an ordinance or not. I haven’t looked into the law of it. The guy’s really awesome, that lives there. The lead pastor seemed really cool to us. So, I have no problems with it,” he said.

A spokesperson for the town of Castle Rock said: “As this is pending litigation, we don’t have any information to provide at this time.”

The pastor of The Rock Church was unavailable for comment.