Chuckwagon competition showcases cowboy cuisine at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Part history, part cowboy cuisine and all American, the chuckwagon championship competition is one of the most popular attractions at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

You might say Llano Texas is a far piece to Cheyenne Wyoming. But that don’t bother Bobby Mims none. Bobby and his crew are here, not just to cook, but to compete.

It may not look like it, but his 131-year old original chuckwagon is the grandpappy to the modern day food truck.

Bobby Mims loves history, cooking and rodeo. That’s why he says cowboy cuisine suits him just fine.

Mims traveled one thousand miles from his home in Texas to compete with nine other chuckwagons at Cheyenne Frontier Days, not for fame, certainly not for the money.

“You could earn up to twenty five hundred dollars,“ said Mims.

Mims competes for something else. Doing something he loves, and to honor those culinary cowboy cooks of days gone by and the men they served.