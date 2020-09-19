CHSAA: Schools decide to play field hockey in spring

The shadow of a field hockey player during the field hockey competition at the U.S. Olympic Festival in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Credit: Al Bello/Allsport

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced Friday that the 15 schools with field hockey programs have decided to play in the spring season.

While field hockey is traditionally a fall sport, CHSAA announced in August that the season would be moved to the spring due to the pandemic.

However, on Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis gave field hockey and some other sports that had been bumped to the spring approval to have a fall season if they chose to do so.

According to CHSAA, some schools did want to have a fall season. However, they ultimately decided to have all schools compete in the spring.

“The opportunity to have a collective start, a competitive season, and a celebratory culminating event outweighed any benefit that would have come from being split into two seasons,” CHSAA said Friday.

The field hockey decision followed hours of discussion among the schools.

“At the end of the day, all 15 field hockey programs felt that it was best for the sport of field hockey to move forward and play in Season C to remain together as a collective,” said Justin Saylor, the CHSAA assistant commissioner in charge of field hockey.

All 15 schools are located along the Front Range.

The spring season is scheduled to begin March 1, 2021.