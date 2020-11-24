Christmas tree permits for National Forests now available

On the way to cut down Christmas tree on National Forest land. Photo Credit: Keagan Harsha

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Permits to cut down Christmas trees in White River, Pike and Arapaho National Forest are now available.

The Forest Service announced Tuesday that permits cost between $10 to $20 and can be paid with cash, check or credit card.

Due to wildfire activity not all areas are available for tree cutting this year.

“Cutting a Christmas tree in a national forest is a popular recreational experience for many people in the Front Range metro areas,” said Lawrence Lujan, Modern Media Manager for the Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region. “It gives them an opportunity to visit their own national forest and is a great activity for connecting children to the natural world.”

One free Christmas tree permit is available to Colorado 4th graders who have a valid federal lands Interagency pass. This is part of the Every Kid in a Park program.

Vouchers are also available to 5th graders for the 2020 season only.

Permits can be purchased at online or at National Forest offices, ranger stations and vendors.

Information on specific National Forests:

Trees must be for personal use, not resale. Each person can buy a maximum of five permits.

More information about cutting down Christmas trees can be found on the Forest Service’s website.