Christmas tree permits for Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest now available

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Permits to cut down Christmas trees in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests are now available.

Information on specific National Forests:

Permits cost $20 and must be purchased ahead of time online.

One free Christmas tree permit is available to Colorado 4th graders who have a valid federal lands Interagency pass. This is part of the Every Kid in a Park program.

Trees must be for personal use, not resale. Each person can buy a maximum of five permits.

Forest maps are available to download through Avenza ahead of time, the app works without cell service.

Check Know Before You Go and the Forest Service for more information about cutting down Christmas trees.