DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Many holiday events will happen this weekend, from Christmas lights to holiday markets, and more.
Weather-wise, it will be a dry, cool weekend with highs in the 40s.
Here is a look at 10 things to do across our state this weekend:
- Denver Christkindlmarket– Nov. 18 – Dec. 23
- Polar Express Train Ride– Durango- Nov. 18- Jan. 1, 2023
- The Santa Express– Canon City- Nov. 19- Dec. 24 and Dec. 26-30
- The Mile High Tree: Nov. 18-Dec. 31
- Christmas in Color: Aurora, Federal Heights, Morrison: Nov. 18 – Jan. 1
- Blossoms of Light- Denver Botanic Gardens: Nov. 18 – Jan. 7
- Ice Rink on the Plaza at Denver International Airport: Nov. 18-Jan. 1
- Christmas in Windsor– Nov. 19-20
- Cherry Creek Holiday Market– Nov. 18 – Dec. 24
- Bridge of Lights- Royal Gorge: Nov. 18 – Dec. 31
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.