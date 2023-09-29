PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of a slain Colorado Springs parole officer is speaking out.

Angie Guerin said she is shocked and saddened but, ultimately, at peace with her daughter’s tragic death.

“She was just a wonderful, beautiful person,” she said.

Thursday, 50-year-old Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in the line of duty while trying to make a felony warrant arrest. It happened in Colorado Springs, near West Bijou and North Spruce streets. A second officer involved also was injured.

Christine Guerin Sandoval (Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect was eventually captured.

Guerin said Sandoval was her eldest child. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

“Everything: a wonderful, beautiful daughter, and, I’m sure, wife and mother to her children,” she said.

“She’d help anybody out,” her mother said.

The second injured officer has been released from the hospital.