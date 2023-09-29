PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of a slain Colorado Springs parole officer is speaking out.

Angie Guerin said she is shocked and saddened but, ultimately, at peace with her daughter’s tragic death.

“She was just a wonderful, beautiful person,” she said.

Thursday, 50-year-old Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed in the line of duty while trying to make a felony warrant arrest. It happened in Colorado Springs, near West Bijou and North Spruce streets. A second officer involved also was injured.

Christine Guerin Sandoval
Christine Guerin Sandoval (Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect was eventually captured.

Guerin said Sandoval was her eldest child. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

“Everything: a wonderful, beautiful daughter, and, I’m sure, wife and mother to her children,” she said.

“She’d help anybody out,” her mother said.

The second injured officer has been released from the hospital.