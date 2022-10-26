Body camera video shows Christian Glass, 22, before he was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputy.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Grand jury proceedings are underway in the death of Christian Glass, who was shot and killed by a deputy during an hourlong standoff after he called 911 for help.

The grand jury was empaneled on Tuesday and will consider whether criminal charges are warranted in the case, according to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The group is set to meet “multiple times” during November, District Attorney Heidi McCollum said in a news release.

“When a peace officer shoots and wounds or kills another in Colorado, there are specific protocols to investigate and review such matters,” McCollum said in the statement. “It is imperative that we reach the right decision and not rush into judgment — in fairness to the family of the victim, and those involved with and impacted by Christian’s death.”

McCollum added that she is “absolutely committed to seeking justice in this case.”

Glass’ parents released a statement after the grand jury announcement on Wednesday.

“The wheels of justice are turning in the right direction, and we support the efforts and diligence of the 5th Judicial District Attorney, Heidi McCollum, to empanel a grand jury. There is not an hour that passes that we do not think about our gentle son Christian Glass. We are expecting accountability for those involved in his murder,” Sally and Simon Glass said in a statement released by their attorneys.

Glass was killed on June 10. The 22-year-old had called 911 for help. Video released months after the shooting showed him expressing fear and unusual behavior in a standoff that lasted more than an hour before he was killed.

Since the shooting, Clear Creek County’s sheriff and commissioners have said they were coordinating the development of a crisis response team. A grand jury in a deadly shooting two years before Glass’ death had already recommended a crisis response team for the county.