DENVER (KDVR) — Two former Clear Creek County deputies appeared in court Thursday in the death of Christian Glass. One of them is going to take a plea deal while the other is not, sparking outrage among the young man’s parents.

Glass is the 22-year-old shot and killed after calling 911 while he was having a mental health crisis.

Simon and Sally Glass were shaken up, surprised and emotional after former Deputy Andrew Buen pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon in their son’s death.

Body camera video of the 2022 incident shows Glass having a mental health episode inside of a vehicle for nearly an hour as law enforcement responded. Responding law enforcement ultimately broke the window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, used a Taser multiple times and then fired into the car five times with a gun, killing the unarmed man.

Buen pulled the trigger and is facing charges of second-degree murder, official misconduct and criminally negligent homicide.

Christian Glass’ parents: Going to trial ‘is just more cruelty’

After he pleaded not guilty, Glass’ parents said it was another slap in the face.

“Jesus, are you kidding me? You murdered our son, intentionally, maliciously, and you’ve got the nerve to say not guilty,” Sally Glass said.

“He’s as guilty as sin, and we’ve never watched the body cam footage, but he’s as guilty as sin, and just to do this to us and just prolong the agony is just more cruelty, which is the measure of the man,” she said.

The other deputy, Kyle Gould, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment and is expected to take a deal and plead guilty later this month.

This year, the Glass family reached a $19 million settlement over their son’s death.