DENVER (KDVR) — Artwork made by Christian Glass will be displayed at the Colorado Capitol.

Gov. Jared Polis held a news conference Wednesday to declare May 24, 2023, as Christian Glass Day in honor of the 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by a deputy last June after calling 911 for help.

In the proclamation, Polis said “Christian embodied the characteristics of Coloradans with a love for nature, a desire to achieve and a love for his family and community,” acknowledging his artwork that was frequently inspired by the Rocky Mountains and his other talents as a chef.

He said Glass was “a kind and curious soul with a desire to learn more about his world,” and recognized his bright future and aspiration to learn how to code and pursue his dreams.

Glass’ art will be displayed in the governor’s office at the capitol. Polis said the display is meant to keep his memory in the hearts and minds of policymakers to hopefully turn tragedy into action.

Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was killed by police in Colorado, is remembered with his artwork displayed at the Colorado Capitol. (Art by Christian Glass, photo via the office of Gov. Jared Polis)

“Nobody should have to go through this unspeakable loss and tragedy of losing a son unnecessarily taken from us far too soon,” Polis said.

He said the state values art in all forms and wants to share Glass’ view of the world.

“While Christian’s own voice has been silenced, his legacy will live on with the voice of his art,” Polis said.

Words from the Glass family

Sally Glass, Christian’s mother, said the efforts hold a high meaning for her, as the family does not want his story swept under the rug or his memory forgotten.

“If he is floating around he will be so proud, so proud and so happy to have his art displayed in the state Capitol building,” she said.

Simon Glass said what happened to his son was “a terrible crime” and expressed gratitude to the governor for speaking out about his case early on, as it “gave us the courage to carry on.”

Apology from the state

Before the ceremony concluded, Polis issued a public apology.

“On behalf of the state, we want to apologize for what happened to Christian. I know that there were agents of many different law enforcement agencies there, but that included several agents of the state and what happened should not have happened,” he said.

Other agencies have also issued public apology statements to the family.

Christian Glass’ artwork will be available for the public to view at the Colorado Capitol.