DENVER (KDVR) — A Chris Stapleton show scheduled for June 24 at Ball Arena has been moved due to the Colorado Avalanche playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

The concert was originally scheduled for next Friday but has been moved to Sunday, June 26. Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at Ball Arena, if necessary on June 24. All tickets purchased for that date will be valid for the new date. The show scheduled for June 25 will not be affected.

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy-award winner and has won the Country Music Awards fourteen times and 10 times at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Kentucky native also received the first-ever “Artist-Songwriter of the Decade” from the Academy of Country Music.