Chop shop busted in Greeley, 2 arrested

Michael Leach, 36, (right) and Carrie Boggs, 38, (left) were arrested on Dec. 6, 2021, by the Greeley Police Department, accused of running a chop shop. (Credit: Greeley Police Department)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said they arrested two people at a suspected chop shop in Greeley.

Michael Leach, 36, and Carrie Boggs, 38, were arrested on Monday, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police from the “BATTLE Group North” stolen vehicle joint task force executed a search warrant at 113 N. Sixth Avenue on Monday.

Police said they found:

seven stolen vehicles;

a stolen trailer;

stolen auto parts;

and multiple stolen toolboxes with accompanying tool sets.

Leach and Boggs “had multiple warrants for their arrests and are also suspects in a plethora of other vehicle thefts, burglaries, eluding from police, and other crimes,” the police department said.

The investigation is ongoing.

How to protect your property

The Greeley Police Department encouraged people to take inventory of expensive items, like weapons, toolboxes and expensive tools, among other high-value things. Write down the serial number for each item.

“There were a number of clearly stolen items that we could not link to the original owner due to having no serial number on record,” police said.

Police encouraged anyone with information in this case to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.