It will be a busy weekend of activities. From the Kentucky Derby to Mother's Day, there are events for everyone.
Weather-wise, conditions will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Sunday with breezy conditions.
Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Denver Ukefest 2022– May 5-7
- Cinco de Mayo Festival– May 7
- Kidsfest- Woodland Park– May 7
- 5 De Mayo Fest- Colorado Springs– May 8
- The Chief Bicycle & Comedy Festival– Trinidad- May 6-7
- Colorado Chocolate Festival– Denver- May 6-7
- 2022 Canon City Music and Blossom Festival- May 4-8
- Sneaker Con– Denver- May 7
- Kentucky Derby Kick-Off Party– Denver
- Kentucy Derby Watch Party– Commerce City
