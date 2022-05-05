DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a busy weekend of activities. From the Kentucky Derby to Mother’s Day, there are events for everyone.

Weather-wise, conditions will be dry and warm with highs in the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Sunday with breezy conditions.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

  1. Denver Ukefest 2022– May 5-7
  2. Cinco de Mayo Festival– May 7
  3. Kidsfest- Woodland Park– May 7
  4. 5 De Mayo Fest- Colorado Springs– May 8
  5. The Chief Bicycle & Comedy Festival– Trinidad- May 6-7
  6. Colorado Chocolate Festival– Denver- May 6-7
  7. 2022 Canon City Music and Blossom Festival- May 4-8
  8. Sneaker Con– Denver- May 7
  9. Kentucky Derby Kick-Off Party– Denver
  10. Kentucy Derby Watch Party– Commerce City

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.