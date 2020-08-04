Chipotle now offering clothing and accessories with your burrito

DENVER (KDVR) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now offering a pepper camisole to go with your burrito bowl, debuting the Chipotle Goods collection which features responsibly sourced clothing and accessories on Tuesday.

“We know people are looking to celebrate their passion for Chipotle, and we set out to create a line of products with the same thoughtfulness, care, and attention to detail that we use in our kitchens,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer.

“With Chipotle Goods, our fans can get quality items that support sustainable agriculture and represent our mission of cultivating a better world.”

Is chicken, white rice, pinto beans with sour cream your your custom to-go order? You can get that printed on a t-shirt or bag.

Available items include; jackets, baby onesies, gym bags and water bottles, some items are dyed with upcycled avocado pits from Chipotle.

Chipotle is hosting a pop-up shop on Depop, a resale shop, teaming up with celebrity superfans on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Avani Gregg (@avani), Natalie Mariduena (@natalinanoel), SpencerX (@iamspencerx), and DevonOnDeck (@devanondeck) will drop items throughout the day.