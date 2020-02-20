Chinese students in Colorado confident for summer travel home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) – The University of Colorado Denver has been forced to cancel a study abroad experience in China due to the new coronavirus. Instead, some 400 students and 20 faculty members will need to study online for their safety. Meanwhile, Chinese students already in Colorado are reacting to the epidemic impacting their home country.

American commercial aircraft carriers have suspended flights to China. Getting there has not been easy. Many international students have plans to go home when the current semester ends in May. But will they be able to achieve that?

Worldwide, more than 2,100 people have died from the coronavirus and there are more than 75,000 confirmed cases. The vast majority of cases and deaths have been confirmed in mainland China.

“I think everyone is just trying to just go through this hard time together,” said Mutian, a CU Boulder student.

Mutian says his family members in northern China are feeling well.

“All my family, they are staying inside,” he said. “They keep staying inside for a … long time.”

On the Auraria campus -- home to CU Denver -- students who spoke to FOX31 said they are hopeful the virus will soon fade away like the SARS epidemic of 2003.

“The whole country will overcome this,” one student said.

They are hopeful amid news of infection rates recently falling.

“I think I will be back home after this semester,” another Chinese student said.

