Guest ‘anger’ over mask policy closes Children’s Museum

The Children's Museum of Denver will close until Feb. 4 to "bolster" its policies.

DENVER (KDVR) — Guest “anger” over the mask rule at the Children’s Museum of Denver pushed the attraction to close its doors while it works out stronger policies.

The museum will close Wednesday through Feb. 4. All reservations during that time period have been canceled, the museum said.

“We know the stress of the last two years has taken a toll on everyone in our community, but regrettably, some guests who object to the Museum’s mask policy have been inappropriately directing their anger toward our staff,” the museum said in an announcement.

The museum said the closure is “so that we can support our staff and bolster our policies with the hope of preventing this type of behavior in the future.”

The Children’s Museum said it’s following public health guidance. Masks are required at all times except for while seated in designated areas, with no medical exemptions accepted, according to their website. The museum’s outdoor Joy Park is mask-optional.

As outlined in Denver’s current public health order, masks are required in all indoor public spaces for everyone age two and older unless the space verifies COVID-19 vaccination for 95% of the people there. As of Tuesday, the mask mandate was to stay in effect until Feb. 3.