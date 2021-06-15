Children’s Hospital Colorado named one of the best in the nation

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Children’s Hospital Colorado was recognized as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the country for the second year in a row.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, Children’s Colorado ranks sixth in the U.S. among 50 children’s hospitals, showing up on the 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. The report collects data including patient outcomes, infection rates and mortality rates.

Children’s Colorado, a nonprofit pediatric health system, is the only nationally recognized children’s hospital in Colorado and the surrounding 12 states. Children’s Colorado ranked first in both the region and state of Colorado, and ranked in all 10 specialties in the report.

Children’s Colorado rankings:

Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Surgery, No. 1

Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 4

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, No. 5

Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 6

Urology, No. 6

Cancer, No. 9

Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 10

“It’s a truly incredible achievement, and none of it would be possible without our teams’ tireless dedication and consistency, day in, day out, year over year. I could not be more proud, ” said President and CEO of Children’s Colorado Jena Hausmann.

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and ratings were created to help patients and their families find the best care possible for pediatric health conditions.