AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A list ranking the nation’s premier children’s hospitals was released this week, and sitting seventh on the top ten list is Aurora’s own Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The study was released by U.S. News and World Report. The rankings were compiled using data obtained from a survey sent out to 200 hospitals across the nation by RTI International, which is a research and consulting firm out of North Carolina.

“This is a remarkable achievement, only possible thanks to our teams’ tireless dedication to improving our patients’ lives,” President and CEO of Children’s Colorado Jena Hausmann said in a news release. “I’m proud that we’re once again ranked in the Top 10 in the nation, as well as number one in Colorado and in the region.”

Children’s Hospital Colorado was the only facility in the state to make the list. It was also named the best of the Rocky Mountain division.

Best Children’s Honor Roll

Boston Children’s Hospital

Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Children’s National Hospital, Washington, D.C.

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, Palo Alto, California

In early 2022, factors were taken into account by those conducting the study including mortality and infection rates, best practice compliance, available clinical options, as well as the equity of health and general patient outcomes. The promotion of diversity was another key factor used when gauging where a facility fits into the national rankings.

National rankings for pediatric specialty areas

The study also broke down pediatric hospital rankings based on areas of specialty, which included:

Cancer

Cardiology & heart surgery

Diabetes & endocrinology

Gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery

Neonatology

Nephrology

Neurology & neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & lung surgery

Urology

On the lists of narrowed-down specialty rankings, Children’s Hospital Colorado ranked in the national top ten in the following fields:

4th: Gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery

4th: Diabetes & endocrinology

6th: Pulmonology & lung surgery

7th: Urology

8th: Cancer

“Choosing the right hospital for a sick child is a critical decision for many parents,” Chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News Ben Harder said. “The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings spotlight hospitals that excel in specialized care.”

This is the third year in a row that Children’s Hospital Colorado made the top 10, last year it was ranked No. 6.

This study was created after consulting 100 pediatric specialists and other experts in the child health field.