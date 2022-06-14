AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A list ranking the nation’s premier children’s hospitals was released this week, and sitting seventh on the top ten list is Aurora’s own Children’s Hospital Colorado.
The study was released by U.S. News and World Report. The rankings were compiled using data obtained from a survey sent out to 200 hospitals across the nation by RTI International, which is a research and consulting firm out of North Carolina.
“This is a remarkable achievement, only possible thanks to our teams’ tireless dedication to improving our patients’ lives,” President and CEO of Children’s Colorado Jena Hausmann said in a news release. “I’m proud that we’re once again ranked in the Top 10 in the nation, as well as number one in Colorado and in the region.”
Children’s Hospital Colorado was the only facility in the state to make the list. It was also named the best of the Rocky Mountain division.
Best Children’s Honor Roll
- Boston Children’s Hospital
- Texas Children’s Hospital, Houston
- Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- Children’s National Hospital, Washington, D.C.
- UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
- Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio
- Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, Palo Alto, California
In early 2022, factors were taken into account by those conducting the study including mortality and infection rates, best practice compliance, available clinical options, as well as the equity of health and general patient outcomes. The promotion of diversity was another key factor used when gauging where a facility fits into the national rankings.
National rankings for pediatric specialty areas
The study also broke down pediatric hospital rankings based on areas of specialty, which included:
- Cancer
- Cardiology & heart surgery
- Diabetes & endocrinology
- Gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery
- Neonatology
- Nephrology
- Neurology & neurosurgery
- Orthopedics
- Pulmonology & lung surgery
- Urology
On the lists of narrowed-down specialty rankings, Children’s Hospital Colorado ranked in the national top ten in the following fields:
- 4th: Gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery
- 4th: Diabetes & endocrinology
- 6th: Pulmonology & lung surgery
- 7th: Urology
- 8th: Cancer
“Choosing the right hospital for a sick child is a critical decision for many parents,” Chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News Ben Harder said. “The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings spotlight hospitals that excel in specialized care.”
This is the third year in a row that Children’s Hospital Colorado made the top 10, last year it was ranked No. 6.
This study was created after consulting 100 pediatric specialists and other experts in the child health field.