DENVER (KDVR) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said parents who took their four children from foster care now have warrants issued for their arrest.

A warrant for violation of a child custody order was issued for 47-year-old Howard Myles. Active warrants are out for the arrest of the children’s mother, Clarissa Gardette, who is believed to be with Myles and the children.

ACSO said Myles picked the children up on June 30 from the foster home they had been placed in, per court order. He was supposed to return them on July 2 but never showed up. Gardette is allowed supervised visits only.

The sheriff’s office believes the children are in imminent danger due to prior situations the parents have put them in, including neglect, abuse, drugs, domestic violence, weapons and other unstable environments.

The four children are all under the age of 10 and are described as being Black with black or brown hair:

9-year-old Jyron Gardette: 4 feet, 1 inch tall – weighs 60 pounds

7-year-old Heaven Myles: 3 feet, 10 inches tall – weighs 52 pounds

6-year-old Jehoward Gardette: 3 feet, 5 inches tall – weighs 45 pounds

4-year-old Israel Gardette: 3 feet, 2 inches tall – weighs 45 pounds

Myles is described as a 5-foot-10-inch Black man who weighs 170 pounds, with black or brown dreadlocks.

Investigators believe Myles may be headed out of state with the children. He has ties to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as Dallas, Texas, the sheriff’s office said.

A vehicle attached to the case was described as a gold or taupe Pontiac Grand Prix with a sunroof, dark-tinted windows and an unknown license plate.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the children or their parents, call the ACSO dispatch center at 303-795-4711 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 720-913-STOP.