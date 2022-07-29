LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers have learned the man police say is responsible for shooting and killing a woman and her teenage daughter is Javier Acevedo Jr.

On Thursday, he posted this on his Facebook page: “All my Facebook family, pray for me that God does not my soul in hell. Because I will not allow someone to steal from me!”

Loveland Police released a timeline of events late Friday about what happened Thursday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., they responded to a home after getting two separate calls from a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old saying their mother was shot. When police arrived, the found the 14-year-old caller and found a 16-year-old had been shot.

Minutes later, police found a 2-year-old in the backyard. They got that toddler to safety.

Two minutes after that, a 5-year-old was safely taken out of the home. And a short time later, so too was the 12-year-old caller, who police say was hiding in a closet. Police then soon found their 41-year-old mother dead.

Police tracked Acevedo to Erie that afternoon, where they found him carrying a long gun and say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound about 5:13 p.m.

FOX31 has learned the four children are now safe with family.

Court records show the woman killed and her suspected killer were divorced, and the woman had filed restraining orders alleging abuse. Read more here.