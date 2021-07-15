Watch: Congresswoman DeGette, IRS discuss child tax credit impact on Denver families

DENVER (KDVR) — United States Representative Diana DeGette and representatives from the Internal Revenue Service are raising awareness for the monthly child tax credit payments that will start hitting Denver family bank accounts Thursday.

According to DeGette’s office, nearly 43,000 Denver households will receive payments between $250 and $300 per child monthly through the remainder of the year.

The payments are part of the American Rescue Plan that Congress passed in March, with DeGette’s support.

A big part of the congresswoman’s message will be making sure eligible families are going through the proper steps to receive these payments, especially if they didn’t file tax returns. Representatives from the IRS will be able to go through the steps in more detail.

The press conference happened at the Boys and Girls Club in Park Hill. You can re-watch the event on FOX31 NOW in the player above.